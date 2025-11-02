A versatile Canterbury Bulldogs forward has been linked with a surprise exit from the club as he enters the final 12 months of his current contract.\n\nArriving at the club last year after a five-season stint with the New Zealand Warriors, Josh Curran has gone on to play 45 matches for the Bulldogs and been pivotal in several different roles in the forward pack.\n\nWhether it be playing in the middle of the field or on the edge, the 26-year-old has helped the club reach back-to-back finals series and is highly underrated compared to other members of the squad.\n\nHowever, his time at the side could potentially come to an end sooner than expected as he prepares to attract a host of interest from rival teams as he free to negotiate with them for the 2027 NRL season.\n\nSpeaking on James Graham's The Bye Round Podcast, journalist Michael Chammas revealed that Curran could find himself squeezed out of the Bulldogs if the club decided to reshape their roster and forward stocks.\n\n"I'm hearing whispers about Josh Curran, that potentially the Bulldogs, if they need to reshuffle their roster, that he could be one that falls out," Chammas said.\n\n"I don't know exactly what he's on but it's not like he's playing for peanuts. He's been good for them but I think he's one they deem as a sellable commodity if they need to reshape their roster."\n\nCurran is one of 12 Bulldogs players who are off-contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season but have been free to speak with rival teams since November 1.\n\nOthers include fullback Connor Tracey, Fijian international and star back-rower Viliame Kikau and young forward Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Jack Todd and Lipoi Hopoi.