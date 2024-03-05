After months and months of build up, we finally took the game the greatest game of all to Vegas. I have to say, to great success too!

It felt strange only watching two games of rugby league on opening weekend but what a weekend it was.

With only four teams playing, the below thoughts won't be spread out as widely as normal. Nature of the beast.

With that said, below are 20 thoughts from Vegas and the week that was:

1. I wasn't thrilled with the Vegas idea heading in but overall I'm more than happy to admit it was a success. 40,000 was a great crowd which made for a tremendous spectacle. The four teams all played their part also in that they put on two entertaining games.

2. The real "success" of the move won't be seen for months, or even years, but there seemed to be plenty of interested from Americans. Plenty of sports stars tweeted about as it was shown live on the FS1 network. Whether or not they continue watching? I'm not sure it matters right now to be honest.

3. Every single person I spoke to (of 20+) who made the trip said that they had to the time of their lives. It's hard to not enjoy Las Vegas. I really think they nailed the location to perfection. Even if the games had been terrible, its still Vegas!

4. I largely try to stay away from the really serious stuff but Spencer Leniu will absolutely want that post match interview over again. Considering the allegations ... well, we all saw how Souths players reacted. As for the allegations themselves, I'll wait for the NRL's investigation.

5. A big concern re the Vegas games centred around the decreased dimensions of the field, and in goal areas. We did see one scary moment and a few kicks go dead that otherwise wouldn't but I actually saw it as a net positive. The opening games often see a lot of drop ball for obvious reasons. Playing more up the middle limited the mistakes and made for better games. Might be a coincidence but I'm in a positive frame of mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. We saw four of the game's biggest name and best fullbacks on Sunday afternoon, and the battles did not disappoint. Teddy and Turbo got the points in their respective battles but Trell and Walsh both had moments of extreme brilliance. If all four stay fit, this could be an all time season.

7. Terrell May should legit have seven or eight sides lining up for his services. He is a monster in the middle for the Roosters and would surely improve any side in the competition. Big call but I stand by it.

8. For all the hype behind Josh Schuster, I'm not sure he gets back in that forward pack with Ben Trbojevic having a career best game. Manly will probably name him when he returns to justify the massive contract he's on but young Ben certainly put his best foot forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Let me preface this by saying it is one game, but Luke Brooks looked free of worry and pressure on Sunday afternoon. His partnership with Daly Cherry-Evans may ultimately decide the Sea Eagles 2024 season. For what it's worth, it was an encouraging start.

10. Haumole Olakau'atu and Keaon Koloamatangi are going to form a fearsome back row combination for the Blues in a few months time. They are scary good!

11. Again, Round 1, but the ease in which Manly wrestled back momentum from Souths may worry some Bunnies fans. Latrell was firing and the Bunnies were miles ahead, only for an error to gift Manly a route back into the game. From there momentum never flipped back. Not ideal rom a team who struggled with this last season.

12. I absolutely love the fact they're checking field goals now. The early denial thanks to blockers sends a message. This happened 30 times last year for about 15 penalties. 15 were allowed to go. Hence the frustration. This, at least early on, looks a good introduction.

13. Are the days of long drop outs gone?

14. A second question; would it be a Round 1 without a shower injury storyline? Cameron Munster may miss the Storm opener due to slipping in the shower. I swear I've heard that somewhere before.

15. I think I'm ready to give up on both tipping and Supercoach for the year. Dead set, the amount of time and thought that goes into it, only to fall behind after two games ... It's supposed to be fun.

16. Daniel Suluka-Fifita is a monster of a human. If he ever realises his potential, watch out. That said, he's onto his third club despite a very short career. I hope he finds his feet at the Dogs.

17. I can't believe that clubs keep going back to these 30 year-old journeymen players. I don't want to single anyone out but the Sharks were able to re-sign young gun Jesse Colquhoun without any fuss. If I'm looking for players, I'm taking a chance on a youngster with his talents. I understand experience is important but there are so many wasted roster spots that could be used on younger talents.

18. The trainer who allowed Brendan Piakura to return to the line, only for him to be removed literally seconds later, really needs to take a look at himself. Piakura was very obviously hurt. I don't care what the player insisted, everyone in the world knew what was coming. How he was allowed to even return to the defensive line is astounding.

19. Be honest here. Did anyone back Lachlan Ilias to chase down Jason Saab? You could have given me $300 to one odds and there's no way. What a chase from the youngster.

20. So, did we ever get the answer to which is the tougher game, the NFL or the NRL? My guess would be a resounding who cares!? What a weekend for rugby league. Onto the rest of Round 1!