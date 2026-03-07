The Sharks and Titans have confirmed their lineups for the match at Ocean Protect Stadium.

 2026-03-07T06:30:00Z 
 
 
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO   
 2026-03-07T06:30:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLSharksTitans
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
4KL IroKL Iro
5Sam StonestreetSam Stonestreet
6Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
7Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
8Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton
11Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12Billy BurnsBilly Burns
13Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun
 INTERCHANGE
14Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
15Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
16Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
17Braden UeleBraden Uele
18Hohepa PuruHohepa Puru
19Chris Vea'ilaChris Vea'ila
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Keano KiniKeano Kini1
Siale FaeamaniSiale Faeamani2
Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita3
Max FeagaiMax Feagai4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami5
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson6
Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias7
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika8
Sam VerrillsSam Verrills9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui10
Arama HauArama Hau11
Beau FermorBeau Fermor12
Chris RandallChris Randall13
 INTERCHANGE
Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin14
Tukimihia SimpkinsTukimihia Simpkins15
Klese HaasKlese Haas16
Cooper BaiCooper Bai17
Luke SommertonLuke Sommerton18
Zane HarrisonZane Harrison19

Get set for the footy with the FREE Zero Tackle 2026 NRL Season Guide! Packed with 130+ pages of player profiles, team previews, insights and analysis, the 2026 NRL Season Guide is built for fans who want the full picture. Download your free Season Guide HERE.