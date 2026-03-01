The Bulldogs and Dragons have confirmed their lineups for the match at Allegiant Stadium.

 2026-03-01T04:30:00Z 
 
 
Allegiant Stadium
CAN   
 2026-03-01T04:30:00Z 
   STI
1Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
2Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
3Bronson XerriBronson Xerri
4Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
6Matt BurtonMatt Burton
7Lachlan GalvinLachlan Galvin
8Max KingMax King
9Bailey HaywardBailey Hayward
10Samuel HughesSamuel Hughes
11Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
13Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
 INTERCHANGE
14Kurt MannKurt Mann
15Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
16Harry HayesHarry Hayes
17Josh CurranJosh Curran
20Jake TurpinJake Turpin
21Enari TualaEnari Tuala
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson1
C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu2
Moses SuliMoses Suli3
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes4
Setu TuSetu Tu5
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan6
Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson7
Emre GulerEmre Guler8
Damien CookDamien Cook9
Toby CouchmanToby Couchman10
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua11
Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A12
Hame SeleHame Sele14
 INTERCHANGE
Hamish StewartHamish Stewart13
Josh KerrJosh Kerr15
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie16
Ryan CouchmanRyan Couchman17
Lyhkan King-TogiaLyhkan King-Togia18
Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai21

