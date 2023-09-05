After reports emerged that the Broncos opened talks with Ezra Mam regarding a new deal, he has reportedly stalled negotiations and will not commit to the club until November 1.

Contracted until the end of the 2024 season, Mam will enter the open market and will be able to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1.

With rival clubs monitoring his contract situation closely, Mam is set to earn a significantly upgraded wage after having a breakout season.

“Right now my focus is on footy and getting to the finals and hopefully winning a premiership,” Mam said, per News Corp.

“When the time comes we will sort all that stuff out.

“It is definitely good playing footy here. It means a lot to me to be playing for the Broncos.

“To be playing finals now is definitely a good confidence boost.”

Although the Broncos have lost their past 14 games against the Storm at Suncorp Stadium, the playmaker is looking forward to facing them, especially after being rested last week.

He will go up against Cameron Munster on Friday, creating a formidable halves battle. Only 20 years of age, Mam has 35 games to his name, whereas Munster has played 192 NRL games and been a mainstay of both the Queensland and Australian teams.

“I am excited. We didn't get to make it last year and there is a bit of hurt there,” Mam said after the Broncos bombed out of finals contention last year.

“Hopefully we can bring that hurt into the finals and play some good footy. It caught us by surprise last year and there was no-one else to blame but us."