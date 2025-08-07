The South Sydney Rabbitohs have paved the way for star winger Alex Johnston to potentially become the new Papua New Guinea-based team's first signing.

The winger recently re-signed with South Sydney on a two-year deal that will ensure he remains at the club through to the end of 2027.

That timeline didn't come as a shock given the new Papua New Guinea-based side are set to enter the NRL in 2028.

They will be able to begin formally negotiating with players from November 1, 2026, but The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting Johnston will be able to negotiate with the side before then if he chooses to become their first signing.

While Johnston was born in Sydney, he has played ten Tests for Papua New Guinea since 2019, and continues to be an active member of the national team.

He will likely represent the country during this year's Pacific Bowl tournament against the Cook Islands and Fiji, and has already been identified as a potential priority target for the new NRL team.

By then, he will be the NRL's try-scoring record holder, with the 30-year-old set to have turned 33 by the start of the 2028 season.

South Sydney not standing in Johnston's way doesn't come as a surprise given his enormous contribution to the Maroubra-based club, having played 239 games since his debut in 2014.

The veteran winger, who currently sits on 207 tries, recently told PNG newspaper The National that he has considered the switch.

“It would be pretty cool to be player No.1,” Johnston said.

“With my connection to the country, if there is an offer on the table, of course, I would consider it.”

The concern for the new side gaining traction in the NRL free agency market will likely see them hone in on players who have a PNG-background, of which there are plenty floating around in both the NRL and English Super League.

They may get a look into their own future this year, with the Perth Bears set to begin negotiations with players from November 1 ahead of their entry into the competition in 2027.