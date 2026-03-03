Gold Coast Titans coach Josh Hannay is tearing down the code divide, forming an unlikely alliance with his AFL counterparts in a daring attempt to turn the glitter strip into a genuine sporting force.

The Titans coach has opened door to collaboration with Suns counterpart Damien Hardwick, leaning on the the experience of a three-time premiership winner as the Titans strive to build sustained success in the NRL.

Rather than viewing the AFL club as competition for eyeballs and sponsorshipm Hannay sees opportunity.

“He's a legend, so why wouldn't I as a young coach want to sit down and spend some time with that guy?” Hannay told 7News.

“I'd like to think they've got a lot to offer us as well from a kicking and catching point of view."

The collaboration isn't one sided.

Hardwick is equally invested in strenghtening ties between the code as the clubs attempt to lift standards city-wide.

“We can learn from each other, we can grow with each other, and it's really important that we get that relationship stronger, make a formidable partnership,” Hardwick said.

Hardwick continued, “The city of Gold Coast to me is craving out for professional sports that are successful. Suns, Titans - I'm all in.”