Former Canterbury Bulldogs' great Andrew Ryan has confirmed a 22-man under-19s NSW squad ahead of the junior representative clash with the Queensland under-19s side next Thursday, while the women's under-19s team has also been confirmed for the Blues.

While it had been speculated that some players who had become NRL stars already would be picked, that isn't the case, with the likes of Joseph Suaalii, Will Penisini and Tyrell Sloan - all eligible for the Blues' squad and touted as possible options in the NRL's press release announcing the game - being overlooked.

Instead, the only players with NRL experience in Ryan's squad are Davvy Moale and Trey Mooney.

The forward, who play for the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canberra Raiders respectively, have both managed a handful of games this year.

Paul Alamoti of the Bulldogs, Jack Bostock, who is at the Illawarra Steelers as part of the St George Illawarra Dragons' junior program but is bound for the Dolphins, Samuela Fainu at the Manly Sea Eagles, Terrell Kalo Kalo at the Rabbitohs, Brandon Morkos at the Raiders, Jonah Pezet at the Storm, Brandon Tumeth at the Tigers and Thomas Weaver from the Tweed Seagulls - linked with the Titans - are the players who are likely closest to making their debuts at the top level across the squad.

Others a little further away from a first-rade debut, but well worth watching in the clash is likely starting half Jack Cole out of the Penrith Panthers and Justin Matamua from the Tigers.

The women's squad, on the other hand, features six players from last year's team who won the under-19s fixture on the Sunshine Coast over Queensland.

The squad features players from a wide range of teams, however, six players out of the Sydney Roosters' Indigenous Academy side is sure to be a bright spot.

Both games will be played on Thursday, June 23 at Leichhardt Oval, with the women's fixture to be played at 5:45pm (AEST) and the men at 7:45pm (AEST).

NSW under-19s squad to play QLD under-19

Paul Alamoti (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Michael Asomua (Canberra Raiders), Jack Bostock (Illawarra Steelers), Max Bradbury (Newcastle Knights), Oskar Bryant (Tweed Seagulls), Jack Cole (Penrith Panthers), Toby Couchman (Illawarra Steelers), Jaylan De Groot (Tweed Seagulls), Samuela Fainu (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Terrell Kalo Kalo (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Oryn Keeley (Newcastle Knights), Justin Matamua (Wests Tigers), Davvy Moale (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Trey Mooney (Canberra Raiders), Tyler Moriarty (Sydney Roosters), Brandon Morkos (Canberra Raiders), Larry Muagututia (Parramatta Eels), Jonah Pezet (Melbourne Storm), Charlie Thompson (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Brandon Tumeth (Wests Tigers), Thomas Weaver (Tweed Seagulls), Jacob Webster (Illawarra Steelers).

NSW under-19s women's squad to play QLD under-19

Rosemarie Beckett (Parramatta Eels), Rueben Cherrington (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Iesha Duckett (Indigenous Academy Sydney Roosters), Alanna Dummett (Canberra Raiders), Chloe Jackson (North Sydney Bears), Ruby-Jean Kennard (Parramatta Eels), Jules Kirkpatrick (Newcastle Knights), Tiana Kore (Illawarra Steelers), Petesa Lio (Parramatta Eels), Milly Lupo (Indigenous Academy Sydney Roosters), Losana Lutu (Wests Tigers), Tahleisha Maeva (Parramatta Eels), Mia Middleton (Newcastle Knights), Tayla Montgomery (Indigenous Academy Sydney Roosters), Salma Nour (Illawarra Steelers), Andie Robinson (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Monalisa Soliola (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Jada Taylor (Indigenous Academy Sydney Roosters), Cassey Tohi-Hiku (St George Dragons), Chantel Tugaga (St George Dragons), Leilani Wilson (Indigenous Academy Sydney Roosters), Anneka Wilson (Indigenous Academy Sydney Roosters).