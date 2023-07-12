State of Origin action isn't over yet, with both the men's and women's under 19 teams taking to Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe on Thursday evening for the annual hit out of the next generation.

Both the men's and women's games will be played on Thursday, July 13, and this is Zero Tackle's guide to the games.

The women's game will kick-off at 5:45pm (AEST), while the men's game will follow two hours later at 7:45pm (AEST).

How to watch Junior Origin on TV

Both the women's and men's games will be available to watch on TV across free-to-air TV and Foxtel; however, there are differences in the method for each game.

On free-to-air TV, Channel 9 will broadcast the game; however, the women's game - live from 5:30pm (AEST) will be available on 9Gem. The men's game will be available on the main channel from 7:30pm (AEST); however, in some markets, the men's game will also be on Gem. We suggest checking your local guides to confirm where you'll be able to watch the action.

Channel 9 can be found on Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition and 109 if watching from a Foxtel service. Gem can be found on Channel 95 in high definition, 93 in standard definition and 209 if watching on a Foxtel service.

Fox Sports will also broadcast both games, with the women's game on Channel 505 from 5:30pm (AEST), and the men's game on Channel 501 from 7:30pm (AEST). To view the Fox Sports coverage, you will need to hold a valid Foxtel TV subscription with the sports package.

How to live stream Junior Origin online

Two methods will be available for each game to live stream Junior Origin.

To watch the free-to-air coverage provided by the Nine Network, you'll be able to use 9Now, which is free to use with a valid email address to sign in.

If you'd prefer to live stream the Fox Sports coverage, then you'll need to use either the Foxtel App, which is included in your TV subscription, or Kayo Sports, which streams all of Foxtel's sporting content.

Women's squads

Queensland Maroons

1. Destine Mino-Sinapati

2. Sienna Laing

3. Libby Surha

4. Skyla Adams

5. Ebondy Raftstrand-Smith

6. Chantay Kiria-Ratu

7. Sienna Lofipo

8. Shaylee Joseph

9. Lily-Rose Kolc

10. Jacinta Carter

11. Rilee Jorgensen

12. Malaela Sua

13. Matekino Kahukoti-Gray

14. Emily Bella

15. Alyssa McCarthy

16. Lily Peacock

17. Delaney Claridge

18. Helen Uitualagi

19. Prue Peters

New South Wales Blues

1. Sienna Williams

2. Grace-Lee Weekes

3. Litia Fusi

4. Lindsay Tui

5. Georgia Willey

6. Brooke Talataina

7. Evie Jones

8. Kalosipani Hopoate

9. Chelsea Makira

10. Latisha Smythe

11. Chloe Jackson

12. Monalisa Soliola

13. Losana Lutu

14. Leah Ollerton

15. Mercydes Faaeteete-Metcalf

16. Marley Cardwell

17. Kate Fallon

18. Charlotte Barwick

19. Ally Bullman

Men's squads

Queensland Maroons

1. Mutua Brown

2. Israel Leota

3. Caleb Jackson

4. Mitchell Jennings

5. Tim Sielaff-Burns

6. Stanley Huen

7. Zack Lamont

8. Ryan Jackson

9. Blake Mozer

10. Ben Te Kura

11. Angus Hinchey

12. Wil Sullivan

13. Damon Marshall

14. Gabriel Satrick

15. Chris Faagutu

16. Michael Waqa

17. Jamal Shibasaki

18. Mason Kira

19. Kai Simon

New South Wales Blues

1. Chevy Stewart

2. Savelio Tamale

3. Ethan Strange

4. Josh Feledy

5. Ethan Ferguson

6. Latu Fainu

7. Ethan Sanders

8. Jack Clydsdale

9. Billy Scott

10. Samuela Fainu

11. Charlie Guymer

12. Harrison Hassett

13. Myles Martin

14. Joash Papalii

15. Nicholas Tsougranis

16. Sam Tuivaiti

17. Luron Patea

18. Kyle McCarthy

19. Jermaine McEwen