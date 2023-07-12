State of Origin action isn't over yet, with both the men's and women's under 19 teams taking to Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe on Thursday evening for the annual hit out of the next generation.
Both the men's and women's games will be played on Thursday, July 13, and this is Zero Tackle's guide to the games.
The women's game will kick-off at 5:45pm (AEST), while the men's game will follow two hours later at 7:45pm (AEST).
How to watch Junior Origin on TV
Both the women's and men's games will be available to watch on TV across free-to-air TV and Foxtel; however, there are differences in the method for each game.
On free-to-air TV, Channel 9 will broadcast the game; however, the women's game - live from 5:30pm (AEST) will be available on 9Gem. The men's game will be available on the main channel from 7:30pm (AEST); however, in some markets, the men's game will also be on Gem. We suggest checking your local guides to confirm where you'll be able to watch the action.
Channel 9 can be found on Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition and 109 if watching from a Foxtel service. Gem can be found on Channel 95 in high definition, 93 in standard definition and 209 if watching on a Foxtel service.
Fox Sports will also broadcast both games, with the women's game on Channel 505 from 5:30pm (AEST), and the men's game on Channel 501 from 7:30pm (AEST). To view the Fox Sports coverage, you will need to hold a valid Foxtel TV subscription with the sports package.
How to live stream Junior Origin online
Two methods will be available for each game to live stream Junior Origin.
To watch the free-to-air coverage provided by the Nine Network, you'll be able to use 9Now, which is free to use with a valid email address to sign in.
If you'd prefer to live stream the Fox Sports coverage, then you'll need to use either the Foxtel App, which is included in your TV subscription, or Kayo Sports, which streams all of Foxtel's sporting content.
Women's squads
Queensland Maroons
1. Destine Mino-Sinapati
2. Sienna Laing
3. Libby Surha
4. Skyla Adams
5. Ebondy Raftstrand-Smith
6. Chantay Kiria-Ratu
7. Sienna Lofipo
8. Shaylee Joseph
9. Lily-Rose Kolc
10. Jacinta Carter
11. Rilee Jorgensen
12. Malaela Sua
13. Matekino Kahukoti-Gray
14. Emily Bella
15. Alyssa McCarthy
16. Lily Peacock
17. Delaney Claridge
18. Helen Uitualagi
19. Prue Peters
New South Wales Blues
1. Sienna Williams
2. Grace-Lee Weekes
3. Litia Fusi
4. Lindsay Tui
5. Georgia Willey
6. Brooke Talataina
7. Evie Jones
8. Kalosipani Hopoate
9. Chelsea Makira
10. Latisha Smythe
11. Chloe Jackson
12. Monalisa Soliola
13. Losana Lutu
14. Leah Ollerton
15. Mercydes Faaeteete-Metcalf
16. Marley Cardwell
17. Kate Fallon
18. Charlotte Barwick
19. Ally Bullman
Men's squads
Queensland Maroons
1. Mutua Brown
2. Israel Leota
3. Caleb Jackson
4. Mitchell Jennings
5. Tim Sielaff-Burns
6. Stanley Huen
7. Zack Lamont
8. Ryan Jackson
9. Blake Mozer
10. Ben Te Kura
11. Angus Hinchey
12. Wil Sullivan
13. Damon Marshall
14. Gabriel Satrick
15. Chris Faagutu
16. Michael Waqa
17. Jamal Shibasaki
18. Mason Kira
19. Kai Simon
New South Wales Blues
1. Chevy Stewart
2. Savelio Tamale
3. Ethan Strange
4. Josh Feledy
5. Ethan Ferguson
6. Latu Fainu
7. Ethan Sanders
8. Jack Clydsdale
9. Billy Scott
10. Samuela Fainu
11. Charlie Guymer
12. Harrison Hassett
13. Myles Martin
14. Joash Papalii
15. Nicholas Tsougranis
16. Sam Tuivaiti
17. Luron Patea
18. Kyle McCarthy
19. Jermaine McEwen