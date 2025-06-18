The 2025 under-19 State of Origin matches for both men and women will be played on the Sunshine Coast on Thursday, June 19.

The women's game will kick-off first at 5:45pm (AEST), with the men's match scheduled to start at the Sunshine Coast Stadium exactly two hours later at 7:45pm (AEST).

Junior Origin has often been a look into the future of the NRL, with a host of current stars cutting their teeth on the environment of junior state of Origin.

This is your full guide to watching both matches, as well as who is playing.

How to watch the under-19 State of Origin matches

Both Channel 9 and Fox Sports will broadcast the junior Origin games.

On Channel 9, the women's game will be shown on 9Gem to avoid clasing with the news, before the men's game will be shown on the main Channel 9.

9Gem can be found at Channel 92, while 9 can be found at Channel 90. The broadcast of the women's game starts at 5:30pm (AEST), and the men's at 7:30pm (AEST).

On Fox Sports, both games will be broadcast on Fox League (Channel 502 on a Foxtel service with the sports packe) and coverage will commence from 5pm (AEST).

How to live stream the under-19 State of Origin matches

To live stream the Channel 9 coverage for free, you'll be able to do so through 9Now.

Fox Sports' coverage will be available to live stream on Kayo Sports, which runs on a subscription model and allows you to access all of Foxtel's sports coverage.

Under-19 State of Origin squads

Women's under-19 State of Origin

Queensland Maroons

1. Fleur Ginn, 2. Pauline To'o, 3. Phoenix-Raine Hippi, 4. Mariah Brown, 5. Jennifer Kimber, 6. Ella-Jaye Harrison-Leaunoa, 7. Caitlin Tanner, 8. Harlem Walker, 9. Nadia Windleborn, 10. Reegan Hicks, 11. Deleni Paitai, 12. Takoda Thompson, 13. Amanii Misa

Interchange: 14. Lila Parr, 15. Mackenzie Stephens, 16. Keira Rangi, 17. Shalom Sauaso

Reserves: 18. Mercedez Taulelei-Siala, 19. Brianna Toopi

New South Wales Blues

1. Logan Fletcher, 2. Liesl Hopoate, 3. Indie Bostock, 4. Tyra Ekepati, 5. Maria Paseka, 6. Evie McGrath, 7. Kasey Reh, 8. Ella Walker, 9. Tori Shipton, 10. Tess McWilliams, 11. Fontayne Tufuga, 12. Evah McEwen, 13. Ryvrr-Lee Alo

Interchange: 14. Ava Jones, 15. Brontie Wilson, 16. Siulolo Richter, 17. Khyliah Gray

Reserves: 18. Tahlia O'Brien, 19. Kiara McGregor

Men's under-19 State of Origin

Queensland Maroons

1. Raymond Puru, 2. Phillip Coates, 3. Prestyn Laine-Sietu, 4. Sam Stephenson, 5. Sunny Kama, 6. Javon Andrews, 7. Coby Black, 8. Oliva Smith, 9. Jai Bowden, 10. Bodhi Sharpley, 11. Zac Garton, 12. Jac Finigan, 13. Cooper Bai

Interchange: 14. Hayden Watson, 15. Samuel Hyne, 16. Kobi Floro, 17. Kilarney Lavender

Reserves: 18. Amaziah Murgha, 19. Jett Bryce

New South Wales Blues

1. Connor Votano, 2. Luke Laulilii, 3. Hayden Buchanan, 4. Nikora Williams, 5. Jethro Rinakama, 6. Toby Rodwell, 7. Mitchell Woods, 8. Cody Hopwood, 9. Jaxson Allen, 10. Cooper Clarke, 11. Jacob Halangahu, 12. Jazaiah Funa-Iuta, 13. Jordan Uta

Interchange: 14. Zane Harrison, 15. Cyrus Stanley-Traill, 16. Hokafonu Lemoto, 17. Kanaan Magele

Reserves: 18. Heamasi Makasini, 19. Jack Hilliar

Who won the under-19 State of Origin matches last year?

On the men's side of the coin, New South Wales took out a 14-10 victory, while the Blues had a much heavier win in the women's game, taking the chocolates 46-4, with both matches played at Leichhardt Oval.