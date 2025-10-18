One of six players farwelled by the Canberra Raiders at the end of the 2025 NRL season, uncontracted dummy-half Danny Levi is set to link up with a new team for next year.

On the lookout for a new club, the 29-year-old has spent the past three seasons in the nation's capital, where he has amassed 28 appearances but has recently been overlooked in the hooker role in favour of Tom Starling and rookie Owen Pattie.

Failing to cement a regular spot in the side, the ex-Knights, Sea Eagles and Broncos player is now set to continue his rugby league playing career but will make the move overseas.

Linked with a move to the Super League for more than 12 months, Levi is now set to return to the competition, having previously played 30 matches for the Huddersfield Giants three years ago in 2022.

According to All Out Rugby League, the dual international for New Zealand and Samoa is set to sign with the Leeds Rhinos as the club continues to make roster changes ahead of next year's campaign.

"Thank you, Canberra, for making the last three years home for me and my little family. Great town, Great people and the best bunch of boys!" Levi said after he departed the Raiders.

"Not sure where the journey leads next, but will always be forever grateful."