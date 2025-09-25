The Canberra Raiders have confirmed the departures of six players after being eliminated from the 2025 NRL Finals last week by the Cronulla Sharks.
While it was already confirmed that Jamal Fogarty (Manly Sea Eagles), Pasami Saulo (Newcastle Knights) and Trey Mooney (Knights) would be departing the team at the end of 2025, the Raiders have now revealed that three other will be joining them.
The list of players farewelled includes Albert Hopoate, Danny Levi and Jordan Martin.
This coincides with the arrival of dummy-half Jayden Brailey (Newcastle Knights) and outside back Sione Finau (St George Illawarra Dragons) who will link up with the Green Machine during the pre-season later this year.
Canberra Raiders Best 17 and Full Squad for 2026
1. Kaeo Weekes
2. Savelio Tamale
3. Matthew Timoko
4. Sebastian Kris
5. Xavier Savage
6. Ethan Strange
7. Ethan Sanders
8. Josh Papalii
9. Tom Starling
10. Joseph Tapine
11. Hudson Young
12. Zac Hosking
13. Corey Horsburgh
Interchange
14. Owen Pattie
15. Simi Sasagi
16. Matty Nicholson
17. Morgan Smithies
Rest of squad
18. Michael Asomua
19. Vena Patuki-Case
20. Myles Martin
21. Ata Mariota
22. Adam Cook
23. Chevy Stewart
24. Joe Roddy
25. Sione Finau
26. Manaia Waitere
27. Jayden Brailey
28. Jake Clydsdale
29. Noah Martin
30. No player signed.