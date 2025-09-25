The Canberra Raiders have confirmed the departures of six players after being eliminated from the 2025 NRL Finals last week by the Cronulla Sharks.

While it was already confirmed that Jamal Fogarty (Manly Sea Eagles), Pasami Saulo (Newcastle Knights) and Trey Mooney (Knights) would be departing the team at the end of 2025, the Raiders have now revealed that three other will be joining them.

The list of players farewelled includes Albert Hopoate, Danny Levi and Jordan Martin.

This coincides with the arrival of dummy-half Jayden Brailey (Newcastle Knights) and outside back Sione Finau (St George Illawarra Dragons) who will link up with the Green Machine during the pre-season later this year.

Canberra Raiders Best 17 and Full Squad for 2026

1. Kaeo Weekes

2. Savelio Tamale

3. Matthew Timoko

4. Sebastian Kris

5. Xavier Savage

6. Ethan Strange

7. Ethan Sanders

8. Josh Papalii

9. Tom Starling

10. Joseph Tapine

11. Hudson Young

12. Zac Hosking

13. Corey Horsburgh

Interchange

14. Owen Pattie

15. Simi Sasagi

16. Matty Nicholson

17. Morgan Smithies

Rest of squad

18. Michael Asomua

19. Vena Patuki-Case

20. Myles Martin

21. Ata Mariota

22. Adam Cook

23. Chevy Stewart

24. Joe Roddy

25. Sione Finau

26. Manaia Waitere

27. Jayden Brailey

28. Jake Clydsdale

29. Noah Martin

30. No player signed.