Without a deal for next season, Newcastle Knights forward Adam Elliott has found himself on the radar of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, who would be his fourth club in the NRL.

A mainstay of the Knights' forward pack, Elliott has been sorely missed by the club this season and has only managed seven appearances after going down with a biceps injury in Round 12.

Although he is coming to the backend of his playing career, the 30-year-old still has plenty to give on the rugby league field and is likely to find multiple suitors in the coming months as he looks to secure a new contract.

Without a deal at the moment for 2026, The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Elliott has drawn the attention of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, who are looking to improve their forward stocks - an area they have lacked in previous years.

A potential move to the Rabbitohs would make it his third team in the NRL following stints at the Canterbury Bulldogs, Canberra Raiders and Newcastle, in which he has made over 170 first-grade appearances since his debut in 2016.

Also, a two-time Indigenous All Stars representative, Elliott would easily slot into the Rabbitohs line-up if the move comes to fruition and would provide a ton of impact off the interchange bench, whether it be in the middle of the field or on the edge.