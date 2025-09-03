One win away from claiming back-to-back titles in the Peter Mulholland Cup national schoolboys competition, Patrician Brothers' College, Blacktown admit they are confident ahead of Thursday's grand final against Hunter Sports High School.

The team to beat throughout the competition, the school has yet to lose a single match and has comprehensively defeated all of their opponents in the lead-up to the grand final.

Led by future NRL stars Cameron Bamblett, Charlie Xuereb and Jasais Ah Kee, they will face their most difficult challenge yet, going up against a Hunter Sports High School outfit that boasts over 15 players who are members of the Newcastle Knights pathways system.

"It's going to be a tough game and we're going to prepare well," lock Charlie Xuereb told Zero Tackle.

"We're all pretty close. We stay, train together and spend six hours of school, five days a week together."

Most recently defeating Endeavour Sports and St Gregory's College during the final stages of the competition, a win would see them once again compete for the NRL Schoolboy Cup, a trophy that has eluded them since 2012.

Losing by two points in 2024 to Palm Beach Currumbin from the Gold Coast in Queensland, all their focus is on Thursday as they try not to get too far ahead of themselves.

"It's good to go to back-to-back grand finals with this group of boys," five-eighth Cameron Bamblett said.

"It should be a good game. We're a really tight group and looking forward to the challenge."

Team Lists

Patrician Brothers College Blacktown

1. Riley Davis

2. Asa Visesio

3. Tyler Peken

4. AJ Johansson

5. TBA

6. Cameron Bamblett

7. Jasais Ah Kee

8. Steve Nunn

9. Johannan Ah Kee

10. Roman Tuaimau (c)

11. Leo-Stipe Latu

12. Christopher Petrus

13. Charlie Xuereb

Interchange

14. Isaiah Wynbergen

15. Steven Whalan

16. Christian Taupau-Moors

17. Cordell Arama

Hunter Sports High School

1. Toby Winter

2. Will Manning

3. Chip Valentish

4. Asher Pung

5. TBA

6. Jaylan Bishop

7. Cooper McKenzie

8. Duncan Gatt-Smith

9. Billy Toms

10. Austyn Ah Toon-Hotene

11. Beau Hill

12. Curtis Mulherin

13. Wyatt Katon

Interchange

16. Charlie Barnes

17. Edward Sawers

18. Nate Simpson

19. Kyran Blair