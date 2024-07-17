Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans has pulled no punches after Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series, labelling Cameron Murray's bench involvement in an on-field scuffle as "unacceptable".

After a physical opening half an hour into the contest, things spilled over in the 30th minute when Cherry-Evans and Jarome Luai sparked an all-in scuffle between the two sides.

Queensland second-rower Jeremiah Nanai was sin-binned for being the third man in, while Murray, who had run from the bench to become involved, was also sin-binned.

The sin-binning saw the Blues have to bench Mitch Barnett to be able to play with 12 during the ten-minute period.

Referee Ashley Klein was overheard suggesting Murray was going to be sent off at one point, and it was a point Cherry-Evans attempted to drive home on field in one of several heated run-ins with Klein throughout the contest.

Speaking after the game, Cherry-Evans confirmed he believed Murray's actions were 'unacceptable'. He also suggested niggle was a theme of the series, and that he couldn't understand why the Maroons didn't get the penalty after the melee.

"It was just a bit of a theme of the series all that sort of stuff. Niggle I guess. It just sort of boiled over and I'm just really proud of the way no one hesitated to get in there. I feel like I have a lot of love and support from my teammates, so I'm very thankful for that side of the game," Cherry-Evans said during the post-game press conference.

"I was pretty clear that it's unacceptable [Murray coming off the bench] at any level of footy, but that's just my opinion. That's footy and they have to make a decision.

"I thought we were going to get the penalty. Bill used the phrase 'rub of the green'. We just didn't get that tonight. We live with that, and it's footy."

Coach Billy Slater refused to be drawn for comment but suggested the referees would review their own performance, and that he wasn't sure about the rules.

"I'm sure the referee will review his own game, I'm sure his boss will review his game," Slater said.

"I just think that's their job to review their game and their own performance.

"To be honest, I don't know the rules in that situation. That's what they came up with. I'm sure they will review their performances and their own decisions."

Blues coach Michael Maguire however took a different view, suggesting it wasn't in Murray's nature, and that he was simply caring for his teammates.

"It is what it is, but I guess, when you look at that moment. Cam Murray is one of the nicest blokes in the game and he plays the game to perfection. He obviously went down there because he cared for one of his teammates. The call was made, so play on, but I've known Cam for a long time and I never thought he would have done something like that," Maguire said.

The scuffle also saw Haumole Olakau'atu, serving as 19th man for the Blues, become involved. He was barred from the sideline for the remainder of the game after the incident and had to watch the presentation of the Shield from the tunnel leading to the dressing rooms.

Maguire revealed he had no idea what had happened to Maguire and actually attempted to drag him onto the ground.