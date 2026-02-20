Cronulla Sharks forward Braden Uele has revealed why he has reverted his last name, with family being at the forefront of the decision.

The Kiwi and Samoan representative's last name used to be 'Hamlin-Uele,' in honour of his Grandfather who passed away, and did it in a way to honour his family in England in a bid to reduce the chance of loss of contact.

He has honoured that side of his family further by giving his newborn son the middle name of 'Hamlin'.

Uele revealed to Sharks Media that he felt it was the right time to revert to his original last name, with his son, Easton Wahangu Hamlin Uele, now carrying the Hamlin name.

"When I first put Hamlin in my surname, I did it in honour of my Grandfather that passed away at the time.

"It was a connection piece for myself and my family in England to stay closer than what could have happened when he passed away; it could have caused loss of contact.

"To have my son, his name is Easton Uele, or Easton Wahangu Hamlin Uele. Hamlin is his middle name, so his legal surname is Uele.

"So I thought it was a perfect time to go back to Uele to represent my son and have the same surname as my son."

Uele added that his Grandfather was an exceptional role model for him and was always coming to his games in his junior grades in support.

When asked why it was important for Uele to have the same last name as his son, he said it may be confusing for him in his early years, and that he will tell him the stories of his Grandfather and the role he had in his career.

"Having him go to games with a jersey on with E. Uele on it, but me being called Hamlin Uele might be a bit confusing for him, a bit weird for him.

"I will always talk to him about the story of why he's got that middle name, and why it's so important for him to continue having that middle name.

"For me personally i thought the time was right, honouring my grandfather, it will never change, just because i dont have Hamlin, that's never gonna change.

"I thought it was the perfect time for me to change it back to uele, represent me, my son, my future kids and my fiancée, soon-to-be wife."