Queensland Rugby League (QRL) have announced their 20-man squad that will compete next week at the Sunshine Coast in the annual Under-19s State of Origin match.

The squad includes three players - Coby Black, Sam Stephenson and Zac Garton - from last year's U19s Maroons squad, while it also includes some of the best talents from clubs in both Queensland and New South Wales.

While the 20 players selected are among the best young players in rugby league, Brian Poniou, Saxon Innes, Zac Herdegen, Braelan Marsh, Amare Milford and Xzavier Timoteo are a few individuals who missed out on selection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Broncos, Dragons and Knights fullback Darius Boyd has been named as the Maroons head coach, with Andrew McCullough and Jesse Maclean listed among the coaching staff.

U19s QLD Maroons Squad

Amaziah Murgha (Melbourne Storm)

Bodhi Sharpley (Tweed Seagulls / Gold Coast Titans)

Coby Black (Souths Logan Magpies / Brisbane Broncos)

Cooper Bai (Tweed Seagulls / Gold Coast Titans)

David Leota (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Hayden Watson (Burleigh Bears / Melbourne Storm)

Jac Finigan (Redcliffe Dolphins / The Dolphins)

Jai Bowden (Melbourne Storm)

Javon Andrews (Tweed Seagulls / Gold Coast Titans)

Jett Bryce (Burleigh Bears / Brisbane Broncos)

Kilarney Lavender (Burleigh Bears / The Dolphins)

Kobi Floro (Melbourne Storm)

Oliva Smith (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Phillip Coates (Burleigh Bears / Brisbane Broncos)

Prestyn Laine-Sietu (Cronulla Sharks)

Ray Puru (Tweed Seagulls / Gold Coast Titans)

Sam Hyne (Canberra Raiders)

Sunny Kama (Tweed Seagulls / Gold Coast Titans)

Zac Garton (Redcliffe Dolphins / The Dolphins)

Sam Stephenson (Tweed Seagulls / Gold Coast Titans)