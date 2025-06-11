New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) have announced a 20-man squad that will compete next week at the Sunshine Coast in the annual Under-19s State of Origin match.

The squad includes five players from last year's U19s Blues squad, while it also includes three members - Jaxson Allen, Kanaan Magele and Toby Rodwell - of the Sydney Roosters team that won the SG Ball Cup Grand Final.

While the 20 players selected are among the best young players in rugby league, Aidan Gow, Lorenzo Talataina, Lincoln Fletcher, Simione Laiafi, Ryda Talagi, Itula Seve and Jared Haywood are a few individuals who missed out on selection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canterbury Bulldogs' Jersey Flegg Cup coach Josh Jackson has been named as the Blues head coach, with former NSW Blues players Dale Finucane, Josh Reynolds and Trent Hodkinson listed among the coaching staff.

It is understood that the team will enter camp on Friday, June 13 before heading up to the Sunshine Coast on Monday, June 16.

U19s NSW Blues Squad

Jaxson Allen (Sydney Roosters)

Mitchell Brophy (Canberra Raiders

Hayden Buchanan (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Cooper Clarke (Melbourne Storm)

Jezaiah Funa-luta (Parramatta Eels)

Jacob Halangahu (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Zane Harrison (Gold Coast Titans)

Jack Hilliar (Newcastle Knights)

Cody Hopwood (Newcastle Knights)

Luke Laulilii (Wests Tigers)

Hokafonu Lemoto (Penrith Panthers)

Kanaan Magele (Sydney Roosters)

Heamasi Makasini (Wests Tigers)

Jethro Rinakama (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Toby Rodwell (Sydney Roosters)

Cyrus Stanley-Traill (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Jordan Uta (Canberra Raiders)

Connor Votano (Newcastle Knights)

Nikora Williams (Cronulla Sharks)

Mitchell Woods (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)