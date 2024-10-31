Able to speak with rival teams from November 1, South Sydney Rabbitohs Tyrone Munro has commented on his future as the club has tabled him a contract extension to keep him at the Rabbitohs.

Born in 2004, the 19-year-old is one of the best young wingers in the NRL competition and has shown that he can get over the try-line with ease, scoring six tries in seven appearances.

Seen as a key piece of the Rabbitohs future, Munro is one of many players that will be able to negotiate with rival teams starting November 1 as he remains off-contract at the end of the 2025 season.

Zero Tackle understands that the Rabbitohs have tabled him a three-year contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of the 2028 NRL season, but the two parties have yet to come to terms with the deal.

While The Daily Telegraph has reported that he will test himself on the open market, Munro revealed that he "would love to stay" at the Rabbitohs as they enter a new era under Wayne Bennett.

"I would love to stay," Munro told Zero Tackle.

"That's my home. All my brothers are there, and that's why I'd love to stay."

A high priority for the Rabbitohs, Munro was limited in his games this season after re-aggravating a shoulder injury but managed to make his way back onto the field before the end of the season.

With Wayne Bennett taking over the Rabbitohs next season, Munro is set to be a key piece in the backline and is likely to be given a starting spot on the wing playing outside either Australian Kangaroos representatives Jack Wighton or Campbell Graham.

"It was pretty tough, mate. Just had to deal with injuries and stuff and just all the setbacks and all that stuff," the talented youngster added on his tough season with injuries.

"But, I just had to keep turning up and just keep showing up for my team and for my family and for my brothers.

"I'm looking forward to it (playing under Wayne Bennett. I'm looking to see where that takes me and see what he brings out of me."