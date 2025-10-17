New Zealand Warriors superstar halfback Luke Metcalf is set to test the open market, with two teams reportedly keen on speaking to him at the start of November.

One of the best playmakers during this year's campaign before going down with an ACL injury, Metcalf has found career-best form since moving to New Zealand after a stint with the Cronulla Sharks.

Over the past three seasons, he has gone from being a back-up in the halves to being the club's best player, having learned from retired international halfback Shaun Johnson, who helped further develop his game.

This even saw him lead the Dally M leaderboard before missing the last ten weeks of the season and would have seen him challenge winner James Tedesco for the award if he remained fit.

Although the Warriors tabled him a revised two-year contract, News Corp reports that Metcalfe has decided that he will test the open market and has attracted the interest of both the Perth Bears and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Set to land a significant pay rise in his next contract, the 26-year-old could potentially receive a seven-figure deal due to the market for halves being a skinny one and rival clubs' need for a new five-eighth or halfback.

“I'm genuinely really happy here at the Warriors and here in New Zealand. My partner loves it and we have something special building so it was a no-brainer," the halfback said in 2024.

“I always just wanted someone to show me a bit of love and back me as a player. I can't wait to re-pay the faith they've shown in me.

“I grew up idolising Shaun Johnson and now he's my teammate. It's crazy. Then you add to that guys like Addin, Wayde, Roger… we're building something pretty special here.”