Although he is unlikely to remain in rugby league, that hasn't stopped two NRL clubs from reportedly showing an interest in recently released Melbourne Storm front-rower Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

Missing back-to-back NRL grand finals due to suspension and being released by the Storm with three years to run on his contract, the future of Asofa-Solomona has been continually clouded in uncertainty over the past few months.

Far from his dominant best over the past few years, which has seen him fail to live up to his $850,000 a season price tag, he remains uncontracted heading into the 2026 NRL season.

Linked with both a switch to boxing and rugby union, The Courier-Mail reports that two NRL clubs have shown an interest in the New Zealand international, with one of these teams being the Parramatta Eels.

It is understood that rugby league clubs have not given up hope on securing the towering forward despite reports that he is likely to move away from the 13-man code.

“I have been approached by R360 and that's the option I'm blessed with but what everyone is waiting for is to see how it unfolds,” he told New Zealand media recently while playing in the 2025 Pacific Championships.

“There's a lot of stuff that has come out from the unions but it's more of just a waiting game.

“[Rugby union] is an option but then again, I love the game of rugby league – it's so exciting – that's what I love about the game.

“I can honestly say I don't know (what his future holds) but I'm blessed to have some options and not a lot of people have that, so I'm super grateful for that."