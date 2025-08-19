The Canberra Raiders are reportedly set to open talks with Josh Papalii and Morgan Smithies as they look to lock up the futures of two of their key forwards.

Papalii's future has made constant headlines in recent weeks, with the Queensland representative turning his back on the idea of finishing his career in the English Super League.

While he had been resigned to leaving the Raiders, that has made a major 180-degree turn, with the prop instead reaching out to Canberra to see if there was an appetite to re-sign him.

While it was rumoured at one stage the Newcastle Knights were also weighing up making a play for him, the Raiders have since had informal chats with Papalii and his management.

Those chats are about to go up a gear, per a Canberra Times report, with his impressive form this year set to him a twelve-month extension to close his career in the Nation's Capital before hopefully also playing in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, to be held in Australia.

Papalii re-signing will almost certainly leave Trey Mooney leave the club, with rumours the young prop has already met with the Newcastle Knights.

The Raiders have reportedly also opened talks with Englishman Morgan Smithies.

He is seen as a big part of the future of the club, leading the forward pack into the future alongside Joe Tapine and Corey Horsburgh.

The trio are expected to be the starting middle third group for Ricky Stuart's side in the years to come, with Papalii likely to remain as a presence off the bench for next season before either retiring or departing.

The Raiders, following the re-signing of Kaeo Weekes for the second time in 12 months, are also believed to have given Chevy Stewart the right to leave despite his contract still running with the club.