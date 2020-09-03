SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: Alex Johnston of the Rabbitohs breaks away to score a try during the round 24 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the New Zealand Warriors at ANZ Stadium on August 18, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Rabbitohs fullback Alex Johnston is reportedly being closely monitored by Melbourne and Manly as his future at Redfern remains in the balance, per News Corp.

The out-of-contract winner has been in stellar form this season, but remains a chance to depart South Sydney in a move to a rival NRL club.

While there is a strong chance Johnston remains with Souths, both the Storm and Sea Eagles are now placed as serious candidates for the 25-year-old.

The Rabbitohs are preparing a monster contract for teenage sensation Joseph Suaalii for next season, with the club hoping to save enough salary space to secure the 17-year-old.

What this means for Johnston’s future remains unclear.

The Rabbitohs flyer will return to face Melbourne on Friday night after sustaining a concussion against the Sea Eagles a fortnight ago, missing the club’s Parramatta clash in the meantime.

With the Storm sett lose Josh Addo-Carr and Suliasi Vunivalu at the conclusion of the season, Johnston is positioned to be the perfect replacement at fullback for Melbourne.

 