The NRL judiciary has issued charges following incidents in Pre-Season Round 3, with three players cited for careless high tackles and two facing match suspensions.

Rabbitohs playmaker Lewis Dodd and Bulldogs forward Josh Curran have each been handed one-match suspensions, while Bulldogs prop Max King has received a $1,000 fine for a Grade 1 careless high tackle on Broncos winger Deine Mariner..

Dodd was charged with a Grade 2 careless high tackle on Dragons winger Sione Finau in the 28th minute of the Charity Shield clash.

With no prior offenses on his record, Dodd faces a one-match suspension if he takes the early plea, or two matches if he contests the charge and is found guilty by the judiciary panel.

Curran was cited for a Grade 2 careless high tackle on Bronco Jack Gosiewski in the 78th minute.

Curran will serve a one-match ban with an early plea, or two matches if found guilty at the panel.