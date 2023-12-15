Two former Wests Tigers squad members have confirmed they have joined Newcastle Rugby League club Entrance Tigers for the 2024 season.

A former Western Suburbs NSW Cup captain, Irish international Brendan O'Hagan has secured a deal with the club for next season.

Primarily playing in the halves or at hooker, he joins after representing Ireland at the last year's Rugby League World Cup and has been involved with NRL clubs Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers in the past.

Most recently, the Gosford native appeared in the QLD Cup for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls. For the Seagulls, O'Hagan scored two tries, assisted 11 tries, forced 11 drop-outs and ran a total of 952 metres during 15 appearances.

Former Wests Tigers squad member Tony Pellow has also confirmed his future with the Entrance Tigers.

A fullback or five-eighth, Pellow is mainly known for his time across the NSW Cup and QLD Cup competitions but has represented clubs such as the Dragons, Western Suburbs, Brisbane Tigers and Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

Recently he played four games at five-eight for the Wests Tigers NSW Cup side in 2023. During these games, he assisted one try, made three tackle busts, ran 278 total metres and made 46 tackles (70.8 tackle efficiency).