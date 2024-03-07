Returning New Zealand Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has revealed match fitness will be his greatest challenge on returning to the 13-man game.

The star fullback, who will line up in the centres throughout 2024 for the Warriors owing to the exceptional 2023 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad put together for the Auckland-based outfit, has spent recent seasons in rugby union.

The now 30-year-old, who once took out the Dally M Medal, failed to have a great impact in rugby union and will now return to the Warriors who are aiming to improve on last year's shock run to a preliminary final.

Speaking to SEN Radio New Zealand, Tuivasa-Sheck revealed the game is a lot quicker than it used to be, and adjusting to that will be his biggest challenge after playing rugby union.

“Match fitness, that's the biggest (adjustment) for me to stay in the game a lot longer,” Tuivasa-Sheck told SENZ.

“Especially in today's game, it's a lot quicker, there's no stoppage, you're required to do a lot more and I'm adjusting to a new position, so just trying to stay match fit (is the biggest adjustment).”

Without the star fullback or coach Andrew Webster saying it, that may well be part of the reason he will line up in the centres for the Warriors throughout 2024 instead of attempting to play at fullback where extra running and fitness is generally a requirement to meet standards, let alone be at the elite level Tuivasa-Sheck was during the first part of his career.

The star once held records in the NRL for running metres.

He appeared to take nicely to the role throughout the pre-season trials, where the Warriors played in front of sold out crowds in Christchurch and Auckland.

The Warriors, who are on a wave of suppport and momentum, have sell out crowds back-to-back at home to launch the season in Auckland and Christchurch, and are expecting another in Round 4 against the Newcastle Knights.

Tuivasa-Sheck makes his official return to the NRL on Friday evening with kick-off set for 6pm (AEDT) against the Cronulla Sharks at Mt Smart Stadium.