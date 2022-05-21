Wests Tigers reserve grade prospect Iverson Fuatimau has been hit with a singular charge of specifically aggravated break and enter after setting foot in a St Helens Park property earlier this week.

The 22-year-old, along with a pair of accomplices, was reportedly said to have broken into the aforesaid property last Wednesday, with an unnamed victim allegedly threatened at gunpoint.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, Fuatimau faced Campbelltown Local Court on Thursday through the use of a video hook-up and was granted bail on the condition that he present to police three times a week.

Fuatimau's accomplices, Lofu Namulauulu and Joseph Pesa, also faced similar charges, however, the pair are currently being kept in police custody.

News Corp reports have claimed that a gunshot was fired at the scene of the alleged crime earlier this week, yet, thankfully, no physical harm was recorded.

It has been stated that one, or both, of Namulauulu or Pesa had been carrying firearms on the night of the invasion.

The winger who trained with Michael Maguire's first-grade side over the summer on a train-and-trial deal has since been plying his trade with the Tigers' NSW feeder outfit, the Western Suburbs Magpies.

While proving able to feature for three clashes in black and white across the course of the 2022 season, it is not yet known when Fuatimau will next lace the boots, with the NRL Integrity Unit now investigating the matter at hand.

Fuatimau's lawyer, Elias Tabchouri, was able to see his client spared further time in custody, arguing that the first-grade hopeful was unaware of Namulauulu or Pesa's blueprints for the alleged attack or the nature of their arming.

Tabchouri - a founder of the Macquarie Law Group - also stressed that it was imperative to bear Fuatimau's near-spotless criminal record in mind when assessing whether to grant or deny bail.





Though the 11th placed Magpies will take on the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs at their spiritual home of Lidcombe Oval on Saturday afternoon, Fuatimau will not be in attendance following magistrate Trevor Khan ruling that the wayward Pie was required to be placed under house arrest until sentencing.

Fuatimau will only be afforded the ability to leave his parent's property for medical or legal appointments or when reported to local law enforcement for scheduled visits.