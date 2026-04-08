The St George Illawarra Dragons will have to continue their hunt for Clint Gutherson's succession plan, with Dolphins fullback Trai Fuller informing the club that he won't be taking up their offer to join them in Wollongong.

To add more pressure to the Dragons in the midst of their slip in form, the Red V has been rejected by the live wire Dolphins player, with Nine reporting that he won't be coming to the club in any capacity.

LATEST: Trai Fuller has informed the Dragons he won’t be taking up their offer. Scott Drinkwater is still a target. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) April 8, 2026

Although their focus remains on signing a big-name player, with Scott Drinkwater still in the target sights for the Dragons.

Jaxon Purdue's recent monster re-signing has indicated that the Cowboys may be looking to go in another direction without Drinkwater as their fullback.

With Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow locking down the fullback position in Redcliffe, speculation has mounted widely that Fuller would take his talents elsewhere, given he is skilled enough to walk into most NRL starting sides.

Since his debut in 2023, he has looked electric when given the opportunity in the top grade, and it looks like he is set to stay put to apply his trade for the Dolphins when given the chance.

With the State of Origin period around the corner, the Dolphins will rely on Fuller to step in for Tabuai-Fidow and potentially Cobbo when the squad gets depleted, helping the side not miss a beat in their stars' absence.