Manly Sea Eagles star prop Martin Taupau's return to action lasted less than 100 seconds, bent over awkwardly while making a tackle on Canberra Raiders' young gun Xavier Savage in the club's second and final trial ahead of the NRL season getting started.

Tapau found himself under the tackle, his body bent backwards under the weight of Savage and other Manly defenders.

While initial concerns were for his knee and hip, it was later established that Taupau has suffered a jarred back, which will, according to the club, leave him in doubt for Round 1.

"The good news is that there is no major issue. He has just jarred his back," Jake Duke, Fox League's sideline reporter said after Taupau had come back out of the dressing sheds, having been treated by doctors.

"Manly are still willing to say he is touch and go for Round 1 but the good news is no major issue, so it shouldn't be too long for Taupau."

Taupau, who is off-contract at the end of the season, recently said that he hasn't received any interest for the 2023 season from Manly or elsewhere.

A barnstorming forward, the 32-year-old has been a force for Manly, and the club will be desperate to have him on park when they run into the Penrith Panthers, led up front by the likes of James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota, on Thursday, March 10 - under a fortnight away - to open the NRL season.