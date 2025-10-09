Samoan women's coach Jamie Soward has leapt to the defence of NRLW star Sienna Lofipo after she turned down the chance to play for Australia in favour of choosing to represent her Samoan culture.

In what has been regarded as a huge moment for women's rugby league, State of Origin star Lofipo was selected in both Australia's and Samoa's squad for the upcoming 2025 Pacific Championships.

However, the Queensland Maroons lock decided to turn down the chance to potentially play for the Kangaroos in favour of trying to help Samoa qualify for the 2026 Women's Rugby League World Cup.

While multiple male players such as Payne Haas, Stefano Utoikamanu and Robert Toia have opted to represent their home culture on the international stage, Lofipo has been unfairly criticised for her decision.

Speaking to Code Sports, former NRL playmaker and Samoan women's coach Jamie Soward defended her decision to opt against playing for the Jillaroos.

“She should be applauded, not run down by people who have no idea of the complexity of the situation,” Soward said.

“I was just really upset that people don't understand, especially for Pacific nations who might have two or three representations in their family, these players don't take this decision lightly.

“The criticism is totally unfair when they don't understand the situation.

“She hasn't snubbed Australia, she really tossed and turned with the decision.

“The girls who have the dual heritage, that's totally fine they can do whatever is best for themselves.”

“I'm incredibly honoured and grateful to be selected for the Jillaroos but after thinking long and hard and talking with my family, I want to represent Samoa again this year,” Lofipo said in a statement regarding her decision.

“It was an extremely tough decision, but I want to uphold the commitment I made to Samoa after qualifying last year for our first Women's Rugby League World Cup in 2026.

“I want to thank Jillaroos coach Jess Skinner for considering me and I wish her and the squad well for the Pacific Championships.”