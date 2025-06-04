A perfect 20 votes has allowed Manly Sea Eagles young gun Lehi Hopoate to storm into the top ten of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP for the first time this year.

At the top end of town, it was James Tedesco who has increased his lead out to 14 votes, with the Sydney Roosters polling 17 despite his side losing to the Canberra Raiders.

Terrell May's form continues to fall away, with the Tigers prop hanging onto second spot, but only polling four votes, while Hudson Young has taken third spot on the back of eight votes in his performance backing up from State of Origin 1.

A super game from Clint Gutherson has him into fifth spot on the standings, while Keaon Koloamatangi has also made tracks up to sixth place.

Hopoate's 20 votes means he was one of four players to record a perfect score during Round 13, with Tom Dearden, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Nathan Cleary also being voted best on ground by all four judges.

In the other games, Gutherson, Damien Cook, Sua Fa'alogo, Grant Anderson, Tedesco and Savelio Tamale were voted as the best player on the park by at least one judge.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 13.