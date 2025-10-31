Rugby league fans, it has arrived. NRL silly season!

November 1. The day where players all across the country (and New Zealand) become "free agents" so to speak.

Although we're yet to click over into 2026, players contracted until the end of the 2026 season are now fair game.

The introduction of the Perth Bears makes this the most exciting November 1 since since the Dolphins version.

Today we're discussing ten players we believe will be both in demand and have the potential to shift clubs for 2027 and beyond.

This isn't just a list of the ten biggest names off contract.

For example James Tedesco is off contract but I just never see him leaving Roosters for another NRL club.

Here are the top ten realistic targets come November first:

Honourable Mention: Lindsay Smith and Jaxon Perdue, I believe, will re-sign with their current clubs and aren't listened below