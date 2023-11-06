With the off-season comes the usual troupes.
Talk of expansion, the divisions talk, player movements and of course post-season rankings.
Today we're here to focus on the rankings. More specifically, the NRL prop rankings from 2023.
Please keep in mind that these rankings are based only on 2023. Both NRL and Origin performances will be taken into account. Not specifically who is the best front rower outright.
If you're looking for Cotter, he played more games as a lock and thus qualifies there.
Before we start, I'm going to take a moment to answer some of the usual questions to appear in the comments to any sort of rankings.
Do I even watch football? Yes, every game.
Are my eyes painted on? No. That would be funny though.
Who am I? Just a fan.
With that said, below are the top 10 NRL props based purely and totally on 2023:
Honourable mentions: Taniela Paseka, Toafofoa Sipley, Junior Paulo
10. Blake Lawrie
It almost came down to a coin toss between Lawrie and Paulo but the Red V's big man takes it by the slimmest of margins.
Lawrie, almost literally at times, carried the Dragons back on his own back. He was a very deserving Player of the Year winner.
His 22 games saw him cross for two tries, average 135 metres per game, tackle at 94% and record almost 920 post contact metres.
Lawrie shone in an otherwise dire and well beaten Dragons engine room.