With the off-season comes the usual troupes.
Talk of expansion, the divisions talk, player movements and of course post-season rankings.
Today we're here to focus on the rankings. More specifically, the NRL halfback rankings from 2023.
Please keep in mind that these rankings are based only on 2023. Both NRL and Origin performances will be taken into account. Not specifically who is the best halfback outright.
Before we start, I'm going to take a moment to answer some of the usual questions to appear in the comments to any sort of rankings.
Do I even watch football? Yes, every game.
Are my eyes painted on? No. That would be funny though.
Who am I? Just a fan.
With that said, below are the top 10 NRL halfbacks based purely and totally on 2023:
10. Jamal Fogarty
Much like the Raiders, Fogarty produced some brilliance in 2023 but can hardly be accused of consistency.
He was the dominant half, and truthfully out performed his bigger name halves partner in Jack Wighton. This is a good side for Canberra who are now on the rebuild.
Across 24 games this year he scored two tries, set up 15, forced 23 drop outs, kicked for almost 400 metres per game and tackled at almost 90%.
Fogarty can be pretty content with his 2023 efforts but will need an improved '24 if Canberra are going to make another Finals series.