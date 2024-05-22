The Eels finally made the decision that looked obvious for six-plus months now in removing Brad Arthur from the coaching role.

Despite a decade in the job, the Eels lack of results cost him a job he was publicly re-assured he was secure in. Trent Barrett has been named interim coach and has named his first team list.

With the greatest of respect to Trent Barrett, he does not feel like a long-term option. I believe he'll oversee the side while the search is conducted before returning to his assistant position.

The Eels should be in no rush here. They need to make the right appointment for the long-term.

Truthfully, if I'm Parramatta, I'm not making a decision any time soon. That is, of course, unless they are blown away by a candidate.

Either way, I'd be telling Barrett to enjoy 2024 as interim coach before the full time choice takes over as the players return from break.

Below are a list of the candidates that will either be linked to the job, or should be linked to the job.

Let us know in the comments who you believe is the man for the job: