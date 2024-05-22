The Eels finally made the decision that looked obvious for six-plus months now in removing Brad Arthur from the coaching role.
Despite a decade in the job, the Eels lack of results cost him a job he was publicly re-assured he was secure in. Trent Barrett has been named interim coach and has named his first team list.
With the greatest of respect to Trent Barrett, he does not feel like a long-term option. I believe he'll oversee the side while the search is conducted before returning to his assistant position.
The Eels should be in no rush here. They need to make the right appointment for the long-term.
Truthfully, if I'm Parramatta, I'm not making a decision any time soon. That is, of course, unless they are blown away by a candidate.
Either way, I'd be telling Barrett to enjoy 2024 as interim coach before the full time choice takes over as the players return from break.
Below are a list of the candidates that will either be linked to the job, or should be linked to the job.
Let us know in the comments who you believe is the man for the job:
1. Michael Maguire
Michael Maguire is about to lead the Blues into an Origin series, but a return to club rugby league isn't out of the question.
Maguire is a Premiership winning coach and a coach known for his hardline stance and instance on discipline.
Certain Tigers famously, or infamously, accused Maguire of training them too hard. That's absolutely the kind of coach the Eels need to whip them back into shape.
The Eels have a side capable of doing serious damage. Zac Lomax is joining them for 2025, fixing a major need out wide.
If Maguire isn't married to the idea of being a rep coach, the Eels decision could be made pretty easy in the end.