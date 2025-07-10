The annual Under-18s ASSRL National Championships will take place over the next two weeks, showcasing the best young Australian talents in rugby league.

Kicking off this weekend, the best performers will be named in the 2025 Australian Schoolboys team while every NRL team will have club officials and their recruitment team at Coffs Harbour.

Ahead of the tournament, Zero Tackle has named the 'Top 50 Players to Watch' during the National Championships to keep an eye on.

However, it is understood that several big names will be unable to play due to either injury or other commitments, such as Ashton Large, Heamasi Makasini, Lincoln Fletcher, Lui Lee, Onitoni Large, and Rex Bassingthwaite.