The annual Under-18s ASSRL National Championships will take place over the next two weeks, showcasing the best young Australian talents in rugby league.
Kicking off this weekend, the best performers will be named in the 2025 Australian Schoolboys team while every NRL team will have club officials and their recruitment team at Coffs Harbour.
Ahead of the tournament, Zero Tackle has named the 'Top 50 Players to Watch' during the National Championships to keep an eye on.
However, it is understood that several big names will be unable to play due to either injury or other commitments, such as Ashton Large, Heamasi Makasini, Lincoln Fletcher, Lui Lee, Onitoni Large, and Rex Bassingthwaite.
630-26
30. Cooper Johnston (ACT)
Playing on the wing, Johnston had an impressive 2025 SG Ball Cup campaign for the Canberra Raiders but will transition to fullback and is one of the more experienced players for ACT.
NRL Affiliation: Canberra Raiders
Position: Fullback
School: Saint Mary MacKillop College
Contract: N/A
29. Matthew Kereti (Combined Affiliates)
Returning to the National Championships for the second time, Kereti will line-up at fullback for the Combined Affiliates and is also a dual-code talent having played Rugby Sevens in Queensland.
NRL Affiliation: Melbourne Storm
Position: Fullback
School: The Grange P-12 College
Contract: N/A
28. Toby Batten (NSWCHS)
Replacing Lincoln Fletcher in the halfback spot for NSWCHS, Batten will look to stand up as his replacement and is one of the more underrated and lesser-known players heading into the tournament.
NRL Affiliation: Canterbury Bulldogs
Position: Halfback
School: Nambucca Heads High School
Contract: N/A
27. Jai Callaghan (NSWCIS)
A rising star in both rugby league and rugby union, Callaghan was dominant in the fullback position for the Bulldogs in the SG Ball Cup and is similar to the playing style of Jye Gray due to his size.
NRL Affiliation: Canterbury Bulldogs
Position: Fullback
School: SHORE School
Contract: N/A
26. Tanner Mahon (NSW CIS)
Formerly with the Rabbitohs before being poached by the Manly Sea Eagles, Mahon will be one of the top forwards on show in the tournament and his physical presence makes him a player to watch on both ends of the field.
NRL Affiliation: Manly Sea Eagles
Position: Prop
School: Central Coast Sports College
Contract: N/A