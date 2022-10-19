Earlier this week I was discussing with a group of friends the current crop of match-winning centres in the NRL.

We've seen some world-class number threes and fours in the past but never has the role been as important as it is in modern day league.

Centres are now required to defend and run like forwards, ball play like halves and score tries like wingers.

In 2022, we saw some special performances. Narrowing down a top ten was much easier when it came to fullbacks and wingers than it was here.

Some monster performers will miss out below, such was the talent on show in the position in 2022.

Here though are the top ten centres from 2022. As with the previous lists, a player can only qualify if he played more games at centre then other positions. Again, this isn't necessarily the top 10 centres in the game but the ten best performers in 2022.