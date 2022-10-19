Earlier this week I was discussing with a group of friends the current crop of match-winning centres in the NRL.
We've seen some world-class number threes and fours in the past but never has the role been as important as it is in modern day league.
Centres are now required to defend and run like forwards, ball play like halves and score tries like wingers.
In 2022, we saw some special performances. Narrowing down a top ten was much easier when it came to fullbacks and wingers than it was here.
Some monster performers will miss out below, such was the talent on show in the position in 2022.
Here though are the top ten centres from 2022. As with the previous lists, a player can only qualify if he played more games at centre then other positions. Again, this isn't necessarily the top 10 centres in the game but the ten best performers in 2022.
10. Moses Suli
A rare standout performer in a dire Dragons outfit, Suli finally went a long way to realising the potential we all know he possesses.
Suli's stats in 2022 are impressive, albeit not to the level of some higher here. Five tries, three assists, 90 tackle breaks and 143 metres per game make for good reading.
I'd argue Suli actually outperformed those stats, especially considering the lack of match winners around him. He matured in a big way and looks a complete centre now.
He lifted his metres run average by 40 metres from 2021 into 2022. The fact he tackled at over 86% better highlights his performances on both sides of the ball.