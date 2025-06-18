The 2025 State of Origin MVP race has gone up a gear, with Brian To'o and Cameron Munster dominating the top voting spots in Game 2.

To'o, who already polled seven votes in Game 2, polled the maximum votes from three judges in Game 2 on the back of his hat-trick, and has moved into the lead.

Cameron Munster also polled well after scoring zero in Game 1 to now sit in fourth spot.

Payne Haas secured a handful of votes to keep himself well and truly in the race, while Zac Lomax, Nathan Cleary, Kurt Capewell, Tom Dearden and Isaah Yeo are the other players in with a mathematical chance of taking out the overall crown after Game 3.

For each game in this State of Origin series, our panel - consisting of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols (Zero Tackle writers) and myself (Scott Pryde, Zero Tackle editor), will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 system to determine the State of Origin MVP.

Here are the votes as they were awarded by our panel in Game 2.

Matt Clements

5 votes: Brian To'o (NSW)

4 votes: Cameron Munster (QLD)

3 votes: Harry Grant (QLD)

2 votes: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (QLD)

1 vote: Latrell Mitchell (NSW)

Ethan Lee Chalk

5 votes: Brian To'o (NSW)

4 votes: Cameron Muster (QLD)

3 votes: Kurt Capewell (QLD)

2 votes: Tom Dearden (QLD)

1 vote: Payne Haas (NSW)

Dan Nichols

5 votes: Brian To'o (NSW)

4 votes: Cameron Munster (QLD)

3 votes: Tom Dearden (QLD)

2 votes: Payne Haas (NSW)

1 vote: Valentine Holmes (QLD)

Scott Pryde

5 votes: Cameron Munster (QLD)

4 votes: Kurt Capewell (QLD)

3 votes: Brian To'o (NSW)

2 votes: Tom Dearden (QLD)

1 vote: Payne Haas (NSW)

Full Zero Tackle State of Origin MVP leaderboard after Game 2, 2025

1. Brian To'o (NSW) - 25 votes

= 2. Payne Haas (NSW) - 19 votes

= 2. Zac Lomax (NSW) - 19 votes

4. Cameron Munster (QLD) - 17 votes

5. Nathan Cleary (NSW) - 8 votes

= 6. Kurt Capewell (QLD) - 7 votes

= 6. Tom Dearden (QLD) - 7 votes

8. Isaah Yeo (NSW) - 6 votes

= 9. Angus Crichton (NSW) - 3 votes

= 9. Harry Grant (QLD) - 3 votes

11. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (QLD) - 2 votes

= 12. Stephen Crichton (NSW) - 1 vote

= 12. Dylan Edwards (NSW) - 1 vote

= 12. Valentine Holmes (QLD) - 1 vote

= 12. Latrell Mitchell (NSW) - 1 vote