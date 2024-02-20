Since its inception in 2018, the NRLW competition has grown every season and attracted several athletes from other codes, including Aussie Rules, rugby sevens, rugby union and soccer.

While the likes of cross-code stars Honey Hireme, Kennedy Cherrington, Racene McGregor and Emma Tonegato have all found themselves playing in the NRLW, two of Australia's best female ball-sport athletes have yet to join the competition.

These are sisters Maddison Levi and Teagan Levi, who are currently competing for Australia across the world in the women's rugby sevens team.

Maddison, 21, has had a successful sporting career, which includes playing for the Gold Coast Suns in the AFLW and being a member of Miami State High School's Rugby Sevens Excellence Program.

She also became the fastest Australian woman to score 100 tries in the World Sevens Series and won Gold at the 2022 Rugby Sevens World Cup and at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Not to be outdone by her older sister, Teagan, 20, was also a member of the squad that won Gold at the 2022 Rugby Sevens World Cup and at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, was drafted by the Gold Coast Suns in the AFLW and is yet to enter the prime of her career.

Previously playing with Maddison Levi for Australia, Tonegato believes the sisters may find themselves entering the competition at some point in their careers.

Set to be beneficial for the sisters and the NRLW, clubs will, unfortunately, have to wait to recruit them as they recently agreed to a contract to remain at rugby sevens through to 2027.

"They just signed until 2027, so they might be locked up for a while, but there's definitely scope for the girls to come over," Tonegato told Zero Tackle after being asked about the prospect of the Levi sisters joining the NRLW.

"I think all of them are absolutely incredible athletes who would kill it at league in any position that they played.

"I think the more that we can build our brand around NRLW and increase the salaries as well they're all going to be draw cards.

"I know when I played rugby union, I saw the NRL girl's profiles rising, and the opportunity to also travel less and be at home more and play week in, week out is really a plus.

"I definitely think that those girls would potentially be interested in the future, but obviously, can't really speak for them.

Tonegato began her NRLW career in 2021 with the Dragons, but before she joined, she had a successful nine-year career with the Australian 7s team that saw her win Gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics and claim Silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

A former Olympic Gold medalist who debuted for the Australian rugby sevens team in 2013, Sharks five-eighth Emma Tonegato revealed why the sport is such a big drawcard compared to rugby league.

Not only do the athletes get the chance to compete in the Olympics - a once-in-a-lifetime moment - but they also get to travel the world and play fewer games.

This isn't only a drawcard for females as former Parramatta Eels winger Semi Radradra walked away from the NRL in his prime to focus on representing Fiji in rugby sevens.

"Obviously, the Olympics is a big drawcard over at rugby, as well as the World Cup," she added.

"It's a great opportunity over at rugby union as well. They have the World Series, multiple stops around the world, and it's a different kind of life.

"You're travelling the world, you're playing the best of the best, so rugby union has its appeal in its own right as well.