The Loose Carry Podcast is back for another week, with plenty of topics up for discussion after Round 4 and heading into Round 5 of the 2025 NRL season.

This week, Zero Tackle TV host Phoenix Trinidad is joined by editor Scott Pryde, analyst Darren Parkin and reporter Ethan Lee Chalk to dissect the weekend that was, and delve into the off-field stories that are driving the game.

Whether the South Sydney Rabbitohs need to be considered as a top eight team, the Penrith Panthers' defence, the Canterbury Bulldogs' stunning start to the year, as well as the St George Illawarra Dragons' defence, Melbourne's reliance on Jahrome Hughes and the Broncos win over the Dolphins are all discussed.

The panel then turn their attention to the Tom Trbojevic injury and the Daly Cherry-Evans situation at the Manly Sea Eagles, before MRC inconsistencies, Jamal Fogarty's future, Blake Mozer's new deal and the call from Andrew Johns to reward tries started from within a team's own 40-metre zone with an extra point are all talked through.

You can watch this week's episode of The Loose Carry on Zero Tackle's YouTube page, and also check out other shows, such as The Knock On with Dan and Terry, each week.