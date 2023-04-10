Manly Sea Eagles fullback Tom Trbojevic has revealed his status for this week's blockbuster clash against the Melbourne Storm.

The star has declared that he will be a certain starter in the team, and will play at the back of the field in the No.1 jersey.

Initially, there was speculation on whether he would be out or not after he injured his back last round against the reigning premiers Penrith.

Having succumbed to a 44-12 loss on Saturday, it was understood that Trobojevic required a needle to complete the game after enduring back spasms.

"I'm all good. I'll be playing," Trbojevic told News Corp.

Joining Trbojevic for the game against the Storm will be Aaron Woods who will make his club debut with the Sea Eagles. As confirmed by Manly, Woods has been called up to the team after playing in the NSW Cup last week.

"He's fitted in really well since arriving from the Dragons," said coach Anthony Seibold via The Daily Telegraph.

Whilst Trobojevic and Woods are definites to play, playmaker Josh Schuster faces a fitness test today to determine whether or not he will be fit to play.

Hoping he passes the test, it will be a great added boost to the team as he will oppose Cameron Munster.

The Sea Eagles are also monitoring Karl Lawton and Reuben Garrick who are out with a shoulder injury and a concussion.