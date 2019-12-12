Young prop Tom Flegler has turned down a staggering $1.8 million to stay loyal to Brisbane, committing to the team until the end of 2021.

According to The Courier-Mail, Flegler and the Broncos have agreed to a 12-month extension, rejecting massive deals worth 2.4 million offered by Sydney clubs.

Now that Flegler is locked away, the Broncos will now look to lock in David Fifita, who is currently receiving offers from four Sydney clubs while also fielding $1 million interest from the Warriors.

Flegler was eligible to receive formal offers from clubs after November 1st as he was off-contract at the end of next season, which triggered a bunch of bids from rival clubs.

Flegler’s management met with both the Cowboys and Titans, while two Sydney clubs were in the ring, various multi-year offers were made to the 20-year-old front-rower. However, Flegler confirmed he will be staying at Brisbane inking a one-year upgrade worth around $600,000.

The Broncos are expected to make an official announcement about the signing within the next 48 hours.