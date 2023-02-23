When Thomas Burgess arrived at the Rabbitohs ahead of the 2013 season, he was the last of the quartet to arrive in Redfern, with brothers Luke, Sam and George already making waves down under.

Now, the last man standing, Tom has well and truly stepped out of his brother's shadows.

All three of his siblings have hung up the boots, with Sam medically retired in 2019, Luke walking away in 2018 after a stint in the Super League, and George calling it quits last year after a one-year stint at the Dragons as he battled a hip injury.

The 30-year-old twin of George, Tom, has eclipsed all three in games played for South Sydney, however the front-rower isn't stopping at overtaking his brothers, with an extension set to make him the Rabbitohs' second-highest capped player for the foundation club.

Currently sitting fifth on 210 games for the Bunnies, Bob McCarthy (211), Nathan Merritt (218), Adam Reynolds (231) and John Sutton (336) are the only South Sydney legends that lie in front of him.

Sutton's 336 matches looks out of reach for the hulking Englishman, however Burgess should snare second place by the end of 2023 provided he isn't battling injury or suspension.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that Burgess and his manager, Chris Caisley, are chasing a two-year extension, however the Rabbitohs are only eyeing a one-year deal as it stands.

While he hasn't ruled out a return to England via the Super League, Burgess is focused on remaining Redfern until at least the end of 2025.

“We're in negotiations now, it's getting there, I want to stay at Souths and I think we'll come to an agreement,” Burgess told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I'd be happy with an extra two years, which would take me through to 33.

“I'm still feeling good. I got through most of last year, I had a little groin issue, but I had off-season surgery and now I'm feeling as good as I've ever felt going into a season.

“The World Cup was great for me and getting back to England. I hadn't been back there for four years.

“Super League is something I'd look at, but I don't think I'm ready just yet. I have a lot of things I want to accomplish with this team.”

Jai Arrow looks set to move to the middle to start the season with Hame Sele sidelined with a calf injury, joining Burgess and Tevita Tatola momentarily in the prop rotation.

The Queensland forward came off the bench in the Charity Shield, with Jacob Host starting on the left edge.

The prop forward is in impressive try-scoring form, scoring four tries in five games for England at the World Cup, as well as crossing for the opener against the Dragons in the Charity Shield.

“I'm making a habit of it,” Burgess continued.

“Someone showed me their betting slip on the sideline on the weekend, they had $5 on me at $81, so he was happy. A few of my mates were getting on me in England and made some money off me, which is good. My price might come in now.”