North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten remains confident that off-contract forward Jordan McLean will re-sign, extending his time with the club.

Set to play his 200th game against the Dolphins this weekend, McLean is reportedly set to extend his NRL career by signing a contract extension with the club, but nothing has yet to be made official.

The former eight-time Australian Kangaroo has played 20 games this season, averaging 114 metres per game and tackling at over 96 per cent. Extremely consistent in the forward pack, he adds depth to the Cowboys' roster and is a mentor to the younger forwards at the club.

Although the prop has, for the most part, struggled to replicate the form he displayed during the first part of his career at the Melbourne Storm, which turned him into an Australian representative, he still plays a role under Todd Payten and is likely to be re-signed on a cut-priced deal.

"I am optimistic," Payten said via the AAP regarding if McLean would remain a Cowboy for next season.

"You can never say one hundred per cent certain but I know how settled he is and I know what he means to the club.

"We want to have him. Discussions are positive. It is going back and forth and we expect something to eventuate soon. Macca is our forward leader in the middle and really cares about the place."