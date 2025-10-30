The Gold Coast Titans have bolstered their pathways programs by securing the future of two well-known figures in the rugby league community.\n\nFirstly, Nathan Small, a development specialist who joins the club from his role as a pathways coach at Queensland Rugby League.\n\nHis appointment will bring almost 20 years of experience and an extensive football network to the Titans' junior program.\n\nMore interestingly, though, former NRL bad boy Todd Carney will join the club on a permanent deal from 2026 on the back of working with the Titans on a part-time basis while guiding Keebra Park State High School to Queensland and National Schoolboy success\n\nHowever, his role his expanding too, helping guide the emerging crop of Titans players as a specialist coach, utilising his rugby league IQ and mindset.\n\n[caption id="attachment_24986" align="alignnone" width="1024"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 13: Todd Carney of the Sharks runs with the ball during the round 6 NRL match between the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles and the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks at Brookvale Oval on April 13, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nScott Sattler, Titans Director of Football, was delighted to confirm the appointment of both men.\n\n"To have the ability to secure both Nathan and Todd sends a strong message to our Future Titans contracted players, as well as our wider community surrounding the level of specific coaching player's will receive." Sattler told the club's website.\n\n"Nathan and Todd's strong connections to Queensland and northern New South Wales schools and clubs gives the club a significant insight into what players we recruit into the organisation.\n\n"Our ability as a club to transition pathway players into potential NRL players wearing a Titans jersey has increased with the recruitment of both of these elite coaches."\n\nCarney's appointment completes an incredible turnaround for the 39-year-old, who has been sober for over two years now.\n\n"The opportunity to work with the Titans is massive," Carney told News Corp in 2024.\n\n"It's another step in the right direction. Two years ago I didn't think I'd be working in an organisation within the NRL.\n\n"It's been a long journey for me and I want to help the next kids coming through."