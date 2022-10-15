The Gold Coast Titans have ensured Kieran Foran will not be the only Sea Eagle heading north for 2023, with strength and conditioning coach Cameron Ferguson also relocating to Parkwood.

Ferguson has been with the Sea Eagles for seven years, however, his exit had nothing to do with Des Hasler's sacking from the club last Thursday.

While the Sea Eagles are reportedly set to revamp their entire football department ahead of the 2023 campaign, Ferguson finished up with the Sea Eagles at the end of the 2022 pre-season and has been preparing to take over on the Gold Coast ever since.

"I'm super excited and I can't wait to rip in," Ferguson told club media.

"My role will oversee the whole physical program, which includes all the strength and conditioning work, and ensuring that the injured guys through rehab and their return to play have a smooth transition.

"I'll also work closely with the coaching staff, ensuring that the plans for the training on the field link up with what the goals are physically, and making sure the players are ready come Round 1."

Ferguson is no stranger to the Gold Coast, having attended university there and previously having worked with the Gold Coast Suns in the AFL.

His role, which will officially be titled head of physical performance, comes as the Titans clean out their own coaching staff under Justin Holbrook.

Jim Dymock, who was one of Holbrook's assistants during what was a dismal 2022 campaign, left the club in the middle of the season.

The Titans finished in the bottom four during 2022, a slip from their top-eight standing the season before, and it's believed Justin Holbrook will be under enormous pressure for his job should the club have a slow start to 2023.