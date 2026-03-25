The Gold Coast Titans are considering a change to their halves pairing ahead of their game against the Dragons this week, with AJ Brimson tipped to shift to the centres and Lachlan Ilias likely to come into the starting side at five-eighth.

According to Code Sports, the move is being discussed as the Titans look to address their slow start to the season, having lost their opening three matches.

Ilias, who joined the club on a two-year deal this year, has featured in all three games so far.

He began the season in the halves alongside Brimson while Jayden Campbell was sidelined with a minor hamstring injury, before moving to a bench role last week.

The potential reshuffle would see Ilias return to the starting line-up and partner Campbell in the halves, while Brimson shifts into the backline.

Ilias arrived at the Titans after being granted an early release from his contract with St George Illawarra.

The 24-year-old had been working his way back from a tibia injury sustained in 2024 and played seven games before departing the club.

Brimson has previously indicated that centre is not his preferred position, but the adjustment may be viewed as a way to utilise his running game closer to the edge while reshaping the team's playmaking structure.

If given an extended opportunity in the role, the switch could also allow Illias to demonstrate to former coach Shane Flanagan that he was capable of leading a halves partnership at the NRL level.

A final decision on the line-up is expected closer to kick-off.