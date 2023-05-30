Kieran Foran will be rested from the Gold Coast Titans' Round 14 and Round 15 games after playing through injury throughout the last month.

In a move that was always likely coming at some point, Foran has been playing through a ruptured ligament in his plantar plate according to the club since a Round 9 win over the Manly Sea Eagles.

The Titans had the bye last weekend, but the club have confirmed on Tuesday morning that Foran will take the next two games, as well as a follow-up bye in Round 16 off before aiming to return in Round 17 for a Queensland derby against the Brisbane Broncos.

It means Foran will be sidelined for back-to-back important home games against the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers, with the club aiming to improve on their five and six record to move into the top eight during a period where they will be challenged in the forwards. That comes after both David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui were picked for Queensland, with the Origin opener to be played on Wednesday night in Adelaide.

Foran, who has played 272 games, is in his first season with the Titans and has been one of the club's most important players as Justin Holbrook's side look to turn around last year's horror show.

Using the two byes during the Origin period to essentially have four weeks off is about as clever as the Titans could have been in getting Foran back to full health.

Foran's absence will likely see Toby Sexton called back into the side after he replaced Foran in Round 6 for a narrow win against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

That was Sexton's only game of the year to date, however, he was arguably the Titans' best on ground despite playing out of position at five-eighth.

Thomas Weaver, a natural five-eighth and former junior Origin representative, is the other option for coach Holbrook, who will confirm his side for the game against South Sydney at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday afternoon.