The Gold Coast Titans have responded to a warning from the NRL regarding comments made by coach Des Hasler, while also taking the opportunity to clarify the coach is going nowhere.

Hasler, along with Newcastle Knights counterpart Adam O'Brien, is currently viewed as the NRL's most under pressure coach, and unleashed another tirade against NRL referees on Saturday afternoon after his side's loss to the Melbourne Storm.

It wasn't the first effort from Hasler this year in a post-match press conference, and the NRL officially warned him for his actions earlier this week.

Hasler is the second coach this year to receive the 'final warning' following a similar sanction brought against North Queensland Cowboys boss Todd Payten a number of weeks ago.

The Titans acknowledged the warning, but went into bat for Hasler, while also confirming he is contracted to the end of 2026 and has the support of the club amid ongoing speculation regarding his future.

"The Gold Coast Titans acknowledge the NRL's warning issued to head coach Des Hasler following his commentary on officiating after the club's Round 13 match against the Melbourne Storm," the club wrote.

"Coaches can be under immense pressure during the season and this can be evident in the post-match environment.

"Speculative media reporting can add to that pressure. Contrary to recent reporting, the Titans ownership group (Frizelle and Kelly families) want to confirm Hasler will remain head coach and is contracted until the end of 2026."

The statement from the Titans comes after the revelation earlier this week that current Leeds Rhinos and former Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur has been shopped to the club after missing out on the Perth Bears gig.

Mal Meninga was officially confirmed as the inaugural head coach of that outfit by the NRL on Friday morning.

Hasler reportedly has clauses in his contract at the Titans which means his contract will not carry over into 2026 unless he makes the finals with the struggling club - who currently sit at the bottom of the premiership table - this year.