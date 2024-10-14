Carter Gordon is set to make history as the first Wallabies half in 34 years to transition to the NRL, joining the Gold Coast Titans for the 2025 season.

His move marks a rare switch for a playmaker, with the majority of code transitions historically coming from outside backs.

Following the conclusion of the 2024 NRL season, two high-profile players, Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii, made the switch to rugby union and have already embarked on new chapters with their respective clubs.

Meanwhile, Mark Nawaqanitawase, a former Wallaby with 11 international caps, has made the reverse switch to the NRL, leaving rugby union for the Sydney Roosters after competing in the 2024 Olympic Games rugby sevens tournament.

Gordon signed a two-year deal with the Titans and became the first Wallabies halfback to join rugby league since Brian Smith in 1991.

Smith played six tests for the Wallabies before transitioning to the NRL with the Balmain Tigers.

Gordon's move is notable, as switching codes in such a pivotal role is uncommon. Most transitions have involved players with experience in outside back positions, making his move as a playmaker even more significant.

However, Gordon's journey won't be easy. Despite his success in union, he has no previous rugby league experience.

"I haven't played any rugby league growing up," Gordon told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I watched a lot of it, but never made the transition or started in the game, purely because I was in a private school system all the way through."

His first taste of rugby league came in July 2024, when Rugby Australia granted him an early release to allow him to play for the Tweed Seagulls, the Titans' feeder team, in the Queensland Hostplus Cup.

Gordon made his league debut as a centre then played as five-eighth in the final two games of the season for Tweed.

“I'm kinda the first half to do it. I'm quite excited by that, to see what I can bring, how my skill set from union might help the rugby league game and those sorts of things," Gordon said, acknowledging the challenge ahead.

Transitioning from playing as a solo playmaker in rugby union to working alongside another half in rugby league will be a key adjustment.

Despite the steep learning curve, Gordon is prepared for what is ahead. His upcoming pairing with NRL veteran Kieran Foran, who recently joined the 300-game club this year, is expected to aid his development.

"I'd love to play in the halves. In saying that, I've definitely got to bide my time behind Foz [Foran] and make sure I'm fully ready to go."

Gordon's move could inspire more rugby union playmakers to consider a switch to league. He pointed out that while outside backs like Marika Koroibete and Suliasi Vunivalu have made the transition, it will be interesting to see if more ball-playing players make the switch.

As Gordon gears up for the 2025 season, his pre-season training will focus on mastering the game of rugby league.

"I'm working with [Foran] and the coaches in this pre-season to make sure I'm in a good spot and can run the team from those positions," he said.

"Then it's about where to position myself, how to get into the line, what players I want to target – they're the things I'm starting to pick up on now. I'll be working hard across the pre-season to get it right."

"At the end of the day, I don't want to be a liability on the field because my knowledge or physicality isn't up to standard," Carter Gordon explained. "I'm making sure I check off those boxes before thinking about playing a certain number of games."

Gordon made eight appearances for the Wallabies and joined the Melbourne Rebels in 2021.

After relocating from Queensland to Melbourne, he quickly secured the starting fly-half position and was signed to a contract that extended through 2024.

With an impressive run in rugby union, Gordon felt ready for a new challenge. As a lifelong Queensland rugby league supporter who idolised stars like Darren Lockyer, Cooper Cronk, Cameron Smith, and Billy Slater, the switch to league was a natural choice.

“I loved my time playing union,” Gordon reflected.

“I achieved a lot of childhood goals and I'm grateful for the opportunities I had with the Wallabies. Going to a World Cup was a dream come true, even though the results didn't go our way—it was still an incredible experience.”

The Wallabies endured a tough 2024 Rugby Championship, managing only one victory, a narrow 20-19 win over Argentina.